Dogs rule new exhibit at OWU

Ohio Wesleyan University’s Beeghly Library has gone to the dogs with a new art exhibit in its Gallery 2001.

The exhibit, on display now through Aug. 7, features 13 paintings by artist and author Becky Gehrisch of Delaware.

The paintings, acrylic on canvas, are illustrations from Gehrisch’s forthcoming children’s book, “Escape to Play.” The book, Gehrisch’s first, chronicles a day of fun by three mischievous farm dogs. It is set for release in July, along with an accompanying coloring book.

Gehrisch says she grew up drawing dogs and farm scenes after visiting her grandparents’ homes in the country. She hopes “Escape to Play” encourages her young readers “to have fun by discovering the world around (them).”

She earned her bachelor’s degree in painting and drawing from The Ohio State University and hopes to pass on her love of art by including reproductions of classic paintings in both her new book and coloring book.

Gehrisch also works as a portrait artist and operates a new publishing company, Bookling Media LLC. In addition, she volunteers as the illustrator coordinator for the Central and Southern Ohio chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Learn more about Gehrisch and her work at www.gehrisch-arts.com.

In addition to Gehrisch’s paintings, the Gallery 2001 “Escape to Play” exhibit also includes a display of other children’s books by central Ohio authors and illustrators. The books are courtesy of downtown Delaware’s Beanbag Books.

Gallery 2001 is open during library hours in the lobby of OWU’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. For the latest hours, visit www.owu.edu/library. Admission is free. The gallery is a satellite of Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more undergraduate majors than many universities its size and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports.

Through its signature program, The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan teaches students to integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply knowledge in real-world settings.

Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included on the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_OWU-logo.jpg Ohio Wesleyan’s Gallery 2001 is exhibiting paintings from Delaware resident Becky Gehrisch’s forthcoming book, “Escape to Play,” and books by other central Ohio children’s book authors and illustrators. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_-Escape-to-Play-book-artwork-Illustration-by-Becky-Gehrisch-.jpg Ohio Wesleyan’s Gallery 2001 is exhibiting paintings from Delaware resident Becky Gehrisch’s forthcoming book, “Escape to Play,” and books by other central Ohio children’s book authors and illustrators. Courtesy image | Becky Gehrisch

Gehrisch’s paintingsfeatured through Aug. 7

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.