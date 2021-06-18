Ottery appointed to Buckeye Valley BOE

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education swore in a new member and discussed future meetings at its regular meeting Wednesday evening.

At the start of the meeting, Treasurer Kelly Ziegler gave the oath of office to Jamie Ottery, who joined the board Wednesday. Ottery replaced Mark Tingley, who recently announced his resignation. Ottery was appointed to the board during a special meeting last week.

“Ottery brings knowledge of the district as she has served as both Buckeye Valley West PTO co-president and co-treasurer,” the district said in a press release Thursday. “She is currently serving on the BV Youth Basketball Board. … In addition to her board responsibilities, she has also coached for the BV Youth Basketball for the past six years.”

The district reported that Ottery is a mother of two BV Middle School students and balances volunteering, parenting, and working as a local senior energy consultant.

“When not working or volunteering, Ottery and her husband and boys enjoy camping, vacationing, home remodeling projects and watching sports,” the press release notes.

Ottery will complete Tingley’s term, which will expire at the end of the year.

In the release, Buckeye Valley Superintendent Dr. Andy Miller praised Tingley’s dedication to Buckeye Valley, adding he will be missed.

“We want to thank Mr. Tingley for his many years of service to Buckeye Valley as not only a Board member, but also as an administrator,” Miller said Thursday. “His knowledge of school system operations was invaluable, and he will certainly be missed.”

During the meeting, Justin Osborn, board president, said the district will be opening up meetings to the public at the July 14 meeting. Osborn added he’d like to keep live streaming the meetings for members of the community who can’t attend the meetings in person.

“We’re all about communication,” he said. “We want to be open and transparent. We want the public to know what’s going on.”

Osborn added that individuals who wish to address the board should come to the meeting and comment in person, but he said the board will continue to accept emailed comments. Osborn then asked Director of Technology Cassie Holewinski to put together some estimates on how much it would cost to increase the quality of the equipment needed for streaming meetings.

In other matters, the board approved the employments of Ben Spaulding, a math/social studies teacher at Buckeye Valley Middle School; Hannah Vieta, an intervention specialist at Buckeye Valley East Elementary; Sophia Kinn, a vocal music teacher at the middle school; Chelsea Cellar, an art teacher at East; Corwin Ratliff, an intervention specialist at East; Michelle Howard, a first grade teacher at East; Christy Somerville, a third grade teacher at East; and Andrea Jacobsen, a science teacher at Buckeye Valley High School.

Additionally, the board approved a number of supplemental contracts, approved contracts for seasonal help, and approved an overnight trip for FFA students to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this October.

The board will meet next at 6:30 p.m. July 14.

New Buckeye Valley Board of Education member Jamie Ottery, right, is given the oath of office by Treasurer Kelly Ziegler during Wednesday’s board meeting. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_Ottery-Oath.jpg New Buckeye Valley Board of Education member Jamie Ottery, right, is given the oath of office by Treasurer Kelly Ziegler during Wednesday’s board meeting. Courtesy photo | Buckeye Valley

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.