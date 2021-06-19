Members sought for building appeals board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint two members to the county’s Residential Board of Building Appeals. This board consists of five members, each of whom serves a five-year term. No members can serve more than two consecutive full terms.

Candidates for membership must be residents of the unincorporated portion of Delaware County, or residents of Ashley, Ostrander, Galena or Shawnee Hills. The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one member, preferably a registered architect, to fill an open seat for a partial term ending on Dec. 31, 2023 and one member of the public-at-large to fill an open seat for a partial term ending on Dec. 31, 2022. Individuals who have experience in problems and practice incidental to the construction and equipment of buildings and structures are strongly encouraged to apply.

As a Residential Board of Building Appeals member, your contribution is vital to the development and construction of one-, two- and three-family dwellings within Delaware County. This board works in conjunction with the Delaware County Building Safety Department and other local agents.

Specific responsibilities of the Residential Board of Building Appeals include:

• Hearing all residential appeals filed by county residents or businesses that are directly related to decisions made by the Delaware County Building Official;

• Determining whether or not decisions should be reversed, modified or affirmed; and

• Reporting recommendations for action to amend the Code, as public health, safety and general public welfare may require.

Interested individuals can apply through Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources, at 740-833-2125 or mbrown@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed Board Appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on July 1.

Submitted by Delaware County.

