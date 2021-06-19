Pre-annexation approved for Glenross North

The Glenross North subdivision is set to grow larger, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, a pre-annexation agreement (PAA) was approved to begin paving the way for new development.

Known as the Mary Jo Lane Trust Annexation, 43.6 acres of land located south of Berlin Station Road and north of sections 1-4 of Glenross North are in line to be brought into the city. The 43.6 acres will give way to sections 5 and 6 of the existing subdivision.

According to city documents for the PAA, “The Pre-Annexation Agreement is necessary to be entered into prior to accepting the final annexation for the property. The agreement has several provisions but essentially outlines the additional requirements of this development with respect to certain financing elements such as the requirement to enter into a New Community Authority and, potentially, Tax Increment Financing.”

Council is currently considering a preliminary subdivision plat and preliminary development plan for two additional sections in the Glenross North subdivision. The third reading of the ordinances has been tabled pending the final approval of the annexation of the land into Delaware, which is set to go before council at its meeting on Monday, July 26.

The final annexation must first be approved by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, and per the Ohio Revised Code, there must be a 60-day waiting period between the county’s approval and the city’s first reading of the annexation. The PAA ordinance states, “The Ohio Revised Code provides certain timing requirements for annexations, and it is important to have the PAA approved by all parties prior to the final acceptance of the annexation.”

Proposed for Sections 5 and 6 on the 43.6 acres are 91 single-family homes that will carry a minimum lot size of 9,100 square feet. The minimum house sizes would be 1,800 square feet for one-story ranches and 2,000 square feet for two-story homes. Glenross represents the city’s largest subdivision governed by a single homeowners association, with original planning for the subdivision dating back to 2006 when the land was annexed into the city for Glenross North. Last month, 44 more homes were approved as part of Section 14 in Glenross South, which is nearing the completion of its 487-home plat.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_Delaware-Logo-1.jpg

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

