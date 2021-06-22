SourcePoint to begin accepting grant applications

Applications will soon be available for the 2022 funding of community programs that serve Delaware County residents ages 55 and older. SourcePoint annually awards funding to local service organizations to help address the diverse needs of the county’s older population.

The 2022 grant application process begins with a mandatory applicant conference on Friday, July 9. Any nonprofit or government organization interested in applying for funding, including those new to SourcePoint’s grant application process, must contact Jackie Haight at jhaight@MySourcePoint.org or 740-203-2435 prior to the conference.

SourcePoint helps fund existing programs in the county as a cost-effective, efficient way to address the various needs of older adults in the community. Each year, SourcePoint’s board of directors and other community stakeholders review grant applications and award funding to those organizations that help broaden the scope of services available to local seniors. The Delaware County senior services levy makes this grant funding available.

2022 grant applications will be available at MySourcePoint.org/grants after the conference on July 9. All applications must be submitted electronically by Friday, Aug. 20.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

