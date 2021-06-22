County BOE recognized by LaRose

The Delaware County Board of Elections has been recognized by the Ohio Secretary of State for outstanding service to the voters of Ohio during the 2020 Presidential Election. Director Karla Herron and Deputy Director Anthony Saadey accepted the award on behalf of the board.

“There is not a stage big enough to hold the thousands of poll workers, seasonal employees, and volunteers who made the 2020 Presidential Election a success in Delaware County,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

This is the first time a single board of elections has been awarded for its outstanding service. There are 88 boards of elections, one for each county, in Ohio. The award was presented by LaRose on June 8, during the annual Summer Elections Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus.

The Delaware County Board of Elections serviced over 127,000 voters for the 2020 Presidential Election, equating to a Delaware County record 83.76% voter turnout, the second highest in the state. The board employed over 1,200 precinct election officials to work the polls as well as over 100 seasonal workers to assist with absentee voting, preparation for Election Day, and the post-election audit.

“We recognize that almost everyone in the county had a hand in this year’s election and this year’s award,” said Board of Elections Chairman Ed Helvey, when he appeared before the Delaware County Board of Commissioners on June 14. “We had help from the commissioners and (County Administrator) Mike Frommer, the prosecuting attorney’s office, (County Auditor) George Kaitsa’s IT Department, PR and human resources, the whole bit. We’re the ones that are going to hold on to this, but it was really earned by everyone in the Delaware County government, and we thank you for your support.”

For more information about the Delaware County Board of Elections, visit https://vote.delawarecountyohio.gov/.

Award given for outstanding service

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Board of Elections.

