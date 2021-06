First Citizens National Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at its Delaware Banking Center. Located at 33 W. William St. in downtown Delaware, the branch, which has been serving customers since April, will remain open as the building undergoes a 2,200-square-foot expansion scheduled to be completed by December. Pictured, left to right, are (front row): Zach Price and Jena Kesler of TRIAD Architects; Mark Johnson, president/CEO First Citizens National Bank; Dana Polhamus, First Citizens National Bank – Delaware Banking Center; Katie Weaver, First Citizens National Bank; (Back row): Bill Morgan, 2K General Construction; Bill Clark, First Citizens National Bank; Frank Reinhard, regional president First Citizens National Bank – Delaware Banking Center; Jevon Reile, SVP/CIO/COO First Citizens National Bank; Jenny Romich, SVP/CLO First Citizens National Bank; and Brittany Tate, First Citizens National Bank – Delaware Banking Center.

First Citizens National Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at its Delaware Banking Center. Located at 33 W. William St. in downtown Delaware, the branch, which has been serving customers since April, will remain open as the building undergoes a 2,200-square-foot expansion scheduled to be completed by December. Pictured, left to right, are (front row): Zach Price and Jena Kesler of TRIAD Architects; Mark Johnson, president/CEO First Citizens National Bank; Dana Polhamus, First Citizens National Bank – Delaware Banking Center; Katie Weaver, First Citizens National Bank; (Back row): Bill Morgan, 2K General Construction; Bill Clark, First Citizens National Bank; Frank Reinhard, regional president First Citizens National Bank – Delaware Banking Center; Jevon Reile, SVP/CIO/COO First Citizens National Bank; Jenny Romich, SVP/CLO First Citizens National Bank; and Brittany Tate, First Citizens National Bank – Delaware Banking Center.