DCS expands summer school

Delaware City Schools’ summer school programs are underway, and the district reports participation is up from previous years.

Aaron Cook, the district’s director of secondary curriculum and assessment, said 150 students are enrolled in summer school this year, which is a large increase from 2019, when the district had between 75 to 85 summer school students, and 2020 when all of the summer school programs were conducted online.

Cook said in 2020, the district had virtual summer programming at Hayes High School for only credit recovery purposes, as well as a virtual third grade reading camp and virtual kindergarten boost program.

“A focus for this summer has been connecting with students and building relationships, which has resulted in strong engagement,” Cook said.

He added this year’s programs have several goals.

“Delaware’s summer programming is set up to help students continue to grow and learn concepts from the past school year to be set up for success this upcoming school year,” Cook said. “We also want to engage students and connect with them socially and emotionally.”

Cook added the district decided to offer additional options for students this summer.

“We have expanded credit options for Hayes summer programming,” Cook said. “At Dempsey, we have math for all grades with a partnership with the Education Service Center of Central Ohio to provide zSpace virtual/augmented reality lessons to supplement the math lessons. At the elementary level, we have first and second grade summer programming in addition to the traditional K Boost and Third Grade Reading programs.”

Hayes High School Principal Ric Stranges said he’s excited to have students in the building over the summer, and he’s glad students are able to spend time together.

“We are grateful to have students with us this summer as we work to reconnect with one another,” Stranges said. “We are not only recovering credits, but we are rediscovering the benefits of being together once again. I am so proud of the efforts of our teachers and students who are making the most of our time together.”

Summer school will run through July 2 at Hayes; through June 24 at Dempsey; through July 2 at the third grade level and from July 12 to July 30 at the kindergarten to second grade level.

Cook said there is no charge to families for summer programming, and the district is providing transportation and lunch to students, if necessary.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said she’s glad to see increased enrollment in the summer programs.

“I am very pleased with our initial sessions of summer school,” she said. “Our teachers and principals have had an amazing opportunity to reconnect with students while providing important educational experiences. We look forward to hosting several additional boost classes later in the summer as we prepare for the beginning of the school year.”

Kegley added that in addition to summer school, students in the district also have access to the district’s online educational resources and said many community partners are hosting valuable programs and camps for students this summer.

Students at Hayes High School participate in the district’s summer school program last week. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_summer-school-2-1.jpg Students at Hayes High School participate in the district’s summer school program last week. Ric Stranges | Hayes High School

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

