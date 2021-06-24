Senate Page Program open to high schoolers

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that his office is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program from now until July 10. Rising high school juniors will have an opportunity to apply to be part of the page program for the fall 2021 session, which starts on Sept. 13.

The Senate Page Program provides a unique opportunity for high school students who have a desire to learn and contribute to our nation’s legislative process. There are a total of 30 pages per session, and each is appointed by a senator. Senator Portman is honored to be able to participate in this highly-competitive program by appointing one student for the fall session.

Senate page duties consist primarily of preparing the Senate chamber for Senate sessions and delivering bills and amendments onto the Senate floor. Other duties include delivering correspondence and legislative material within the congressional complex. Pages in the fall session attend academically-rigorous classes in the morning at the U.S. Senate Page School, a program fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

“The Page Program is a unique opportunity for Ohio’s youth to come experience the day-to-day inner workings of the Senate,” Portman said. “Pages spend a majority of their time on the Senate floor working with members, delivering correspondence and legislative material, and learning about how Congress works. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that a student will carry with them for their entire lives.”

To apply for the Senate Page Program through Sen. Portman’s office, applicants must be an Ohio resident, a junior in high school who will be 16 or 17 years of age, but not yet 18 years old on or before the date of appointment, and have a minimum 3.0 grade point average. Ohio applicants need to complete the online application by visiting www.portman.senate.gov/services/students.

For any questions or for further assistance, contact Sen.Portman’s office at 202-224-3353.

Submitted by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s office.

