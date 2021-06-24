Sunbury Village Council welcomes new member

SUNBURY — Greg Elliott is the village’s new councilman, replacing Joe St. John, who is now the mayor.

Elliott was chosen by council on May 19 and sworn in by Solicitor David Brehm on June 2. Previously, he was named to the planning and zoning board. Elliott works in commercial development and coaches youth sports. He attended the Merchant Marines Academy and has a MBA from Ohio Dominican University.

“Congratulations and thank you for the willingness to serve Sunbury,” the village posted on Facebook.

Several individuals applied for the position and were interviewed virtually.

When asked about special interests, Elliott said he sought more space for kids such as ball fields, as well as park amenities.

Also interviewed were Anne Frost, Paul Hollar and Debra Miller. Council went into executive session, and when members returned, Elliott was nominated and selected unanimously.

Councilman Tim Gose said all four were great candidates, and the decision was difficult. He encouraged them to pursue other positions in Sunbury.

“This position will be through the remainder of the year, and if the successful applicant so chooses, they can submit a petition for one of the five open Council seats this election,” the May 19 meeting minutes read.

After being sworn in on June 2, Elliott was appointed to replace St. John on the Services and Technology committees. St. John, in turn, replaced former Mayor Tommy Hatfield on the Charter Review, Income Tax, and Planning and Zoning committees. Gose was added to the Facilities Committee.

Elliott asked for clarification on the matter of emergency passage requests on legislation. St. John said Sunbury Village Council’s three-readings rule may be suspended so that an ordinance or resolution can go into effect immediately. Brehm said in this particular case, developers commonly ask for emergency language for their engineering plans to speed up construction.

Council then approved a construction improvement plan for the Rolling Hills subdivision by emergency. Elliott then asked for emergency passage of a special assessment on sanitary sewer tap service for a property on South Old 3C Highway, which was also passed.

In new business, Elliott and St. John discussed attracting new restaurants and accounting methods.

Also at the meeting, council approved a resolution to file an application with Preservation Parks of Delaware County’s Community Multi-use Trail Improvement Program.

In other staffing news, Sunbury received more than 160 resumes for an administrative position, several resumes were received for a new administrator, and weekend wastewater treatment plant operators are being sought.

