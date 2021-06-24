County’s daily COVID-19 case rate dropping

The Delaware Public Health District reported Wednesday the average new cases per day of COVID-19 is down to two per 100,000 population. That is the same as last week and is the lowest rate it’s been since the beginning of last June.

Since then, the daily case rate had climbed, peaking at 80 cases at the start of 2021. Since then, the daily case rate has dropped significantly.

The health district’s weekly report said there have been 16,831 total cases of the coronavirus in the county since the global pandemic began last year. That total went up just 14 since last week. There have been 49 people placed in isolation within the last 10 days.

Perhaps the best news of all is that to date, June may become the month with the fewest number of people in Delaware County hospitalized from the infectious disease, with four as of Tuesday. Last November had the highest total, with 47. From that high, the numbers have fallen most months.

The DPHD also said it has administered a total of 27,025 vaccine doses, up from 26,685 on June 16.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccination Dashboard on Thursday said Delaware County leads the state’s 88 counties in the percentage of population who have started the vaccine, with 61.5%, or 128,795 people. The next highest percentage is Lake County with 54%, or 125,147 people.

Delaware County also has the highest percentage of population who have completed receiving the vaccination, with 57.78% or 120,870 people. The next highest is Lake County, with nearly 50%.

The ODH is also reporting there have been a total of 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 60,405 hospitalizations and 20,213 deaths. Delaware County is 14th-most in the number of cases with 18,902.

The ODH said 329 Delaware County residents have been hospitalized, and 136 people have died, significantly less than many counties. The discrepancies in the county totals by the two agencies (DPHD and ODH) is based on additional jurisdictions reporting to ODH.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 33.3 million total cases of the coronavirus in the United States, resulting in 600,086 deaths. However, both the number of cases and deaths have fallen sharply in the last 30 days. In addition, 319.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered. On June 18, President Biden said more than 300 million shots in arms were given in under 150 days. Before then, 16.5 million shots had been given.

The White House released data this week that showed the improvement of America on battling COVID-19 over the past 150 days. As of the week of June 14, daily COVID-19 cases have fallen from 194,409 to 11,433; daily COVID-19 deaths have dropped from 3,089 to 285; and daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased from 117,558 to 1,972.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine said there have been nearly 180 million people worldwide who have contracted COVID-19, resulting in 3.8 million deaths. While the U.S. has the most cases and deaths, India is now second in cases with more than 30 million, and Brazil is now second in number of deaths with more than 500,000.

Johns Hopkins said more than 2.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

