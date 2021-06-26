Gebhardt won’t seek reelection

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township Trustee Karl R. Gebhardt, whose current term expires this year, will not seek reelection.

Gebhardt confirmed his decision in an email to The Gazette this week.

“After winning my last township trustee election in 2017 – I told my family and close friends this would be the last one – staying true to my word, I will not be seeking re-election as Genoa Township Trustee,” Gebhardt wrote.

“It has been an extremely rewarding 12 years in elected office,” he continued. “Genoa Township has over 26,000 residents – it’s larger than some cities in Central Ohio. The only way for our residents to experience “Genoa Township – A Nice Place to Live” is through the township’s dedicated employees. I have worked in four different state agencies and with local governments throughout Ohio – I would put our staff up against any in public service. Thank you for your service. A special thanks to Paul Wise, township administrator for his guidance, knowledge, friendship and keeping us between the “guardrails.”

“To the multitude of volunteers that made Easter Egg Hunts, Halloween Day, Fishing Day, Movie Nights, etc. possible and that served on our advisory committees, levy committees and commissions – I thank you for your giving of time, talent, and resources.

“Public service, especially elected office, is about doing, not just being – even when it’s difficult and sometimes unpopular. I thank the voters for giving me the opportunity on three different occasions to have been part of what makes Genoa Township – A Nice Place to Live.”

Currently the chairman of the Genoa Township Board of Trustees, Gebhardt was first elected in 2009.

“Karl brings over 40 years of experience in business, public policy and government relations in both the public and private sector,” reads his biography on the township website. His experience includes management positions at the Ohio Lake Erie Commission, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; and owning his own consulting firm Gebhardt & Associates. He has also been active in several professional organizations and advisory councils.

Gebhardt, a Republican, earned degrees from Hocking College, Franklin University, and The Ohio State University. He and his wife attend Heritage Christian Church.

As for the township’s other trustees, Connie M. Goodman’s term also expires at the end of 2021. Vice Chair Renee Vaughan’s term began last year and continues through 2023.

Gebhardt is shown in this 2017 photo with his grandsons before a Movie Night in Genoa Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_Gebhardt-2.jpg Gebhardt is shown in this 2017 photo with his grandsons before a Movie Night in Genoa Township. Courtesy photo | Genoa Twp.

Served 3 terms as Genoa Twp. trustee

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.