First Friday event to feature art, cars

Main Street Delaware is celebrating Independence Day with a First Friday “Chalk It Up for Freedom!” sidewalk chalk art party that includes live music and a classic car show.

During the July 2 event, individuals, businesses, and nonprofits are invited to decorate the downtown sidewalks with colorful, eye-catching artwork. Chalk artists are asked to bring their own supplies and then simply select a sidewalk square (on Sandusky Street between Spring Street and Central Avenue or on Winter Street between Franklin and Union streets) to create their masterpieces.

Classic car owners are invited to arrive between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to claim a first-come, first-served parking space to show off their vintage vehicles. There is no charge to participate in either the sidewalk chalk or classic car event.

For everyone’s safety, Sandusky Street will be closed between Spring Street and Central Avenue for the First Friday celebration. DATA Bus will provide free shuttles every 15 minutes from the parking lot at the Hayes Delaware County Services Building, 145 N. Union St., to the heart of the downtown at Sandusky and William streets.

“Chalk It Up for Freedom!” will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 2, with many restaurants and shops staying open late to help celebrate summer in the city.

July’s First Friday is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware. Learn more about this and all Main Street Delaware activities and opportunities at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware.

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.

