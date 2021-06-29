Body discovered at Alum Creek identified

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon it has positively identified the body found in Alum Creek State Park Monday morning as a Columbus man.

The office sent out a release stating the body that was discovered inside a container near the shore of Alum Creek Lake is that of Timothy Robert Marcum, 37, of Columbus. The office said the body was identified through the use of fingerprints.

The office reported the final autopsy report will not be completed for several weeks, although initial findings indicate the cause of death as an apparent gunshot wound.

The body was discovered Monday morning when a man on a kayak investigated a storage container in Alum Creek and discovered a human leg inside. The man contacted the sheriff’s office, which responded with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and removed the container from the lake and opened an investigation.

The sheriff’s office later reported the storage tub actually contained an entire body, not just a leg. The body will be investigated by the Morrow County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“We extend our condolences to the family and commit our energy and full resources to solve this case,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin.

The investigation is ongoing, and sheriff’s office detectives are asking the public for any tips related to this homicide investigation. Individuals can contact the sheriff’s office at 740-833-2830 or dcsodetectives@co.delaware.oh.us.

