July 4 to again feature parade, concert and fireworks

The City of Delaware’s annual Independence Day fireworks display will return July 4, after it was among the many community casualties canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also returning to their usual July 4 slots is the afternoon parade and the outdoor evening concert. Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle hailed the return of the Independence Day events.

“It’s time to bring the community together in celebration,” Riggle said. “And I can’t think of a better time to do it than on the Fourth of July.”

Fireworks, sponsored by the City of Delaware, will launch from the traditional location at the city’s Cherry Street property, with viewing along Henry Street, Sandusky Street and the Ohio Wesleyan University athletic practice fields.

Prior to fireworks, the Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus. Outdoor seating will be on the Phillips Glen lawn. More information is at https://www.centralohiosymphony.org/.

The day’s activities get started with the annual parade, beginning at 3 p.m., and once again sponsored by Citizens for the 4th. The route will follow past years, from the fairgrounds main gate on Pennsylvania Avenue, to Sandusky Street, through the downtown to Wilmer Street to Henry Street.

