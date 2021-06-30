Group holds inaugural graduation

The Patrick J. Tiberi Leadership Institute, a foundation designed to teach, train and develop current and future Republican leaders in Delaware County, graduated its inaugural class June 19.

Ceremonies took place in the meeting room above 1808 American Bistro at 29 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware.

“We are extremely proud to graduate this first class, particularly in light of the challenges we faced during the pandemic,” said Jon Bennehoof, executive chair of the Tiberi Leadership Institute. “Pat Tiberi has been both an inspiration and a principled leader of the Republican Party in Delaware County for many years. The institute that bears his name strives to incorporate those principles while it educates and trains future leaders for business, industry and public service.”

The Tiberi Leadership Institute was founded in 2020. Its mission is to provide guidance, education, and boots-on-the-ground internship and occupational opportunities to future and current Republican leaders. The program consists of educational, work, and social support components intended to instill values, teach history and vision, and communicate principles.

Among the speakers during the 15-week program were Gov. Mike DeWine, Republican strategist Karl Rove, former United States Military Academy quarterback Chad Jensen, former Ohio State and NBA basketball player Lawrence Funderburke, Congressman Troy Balderson, Tiberi, and other public servants, educators and business people.

The graduates of the first class were Jedidiah I. Bressman, April Campbell, Adam Carr, Stephen Ciacchi, Shyra A. Eichhorn, Mark W. Fowler, Laura Francati, Ben Grumbles, Rick Karr, Blaine Kelly, Andrew King, Dwight D. Loken, Nickolas K. McCoy, Bryan Newell, Kristie Ramsey, Ryan Rivers and Shareeque A. Sadiq.

Attending the inaugural graduation were, left to right, Ben Grumbles, Board Secretary Mary Saphia-Carducci, Board Executive Chair Jon C. Bennehoof, Stephen Ciacchi, Jedidiah I. Bressman, Shareeque A. Sadiq, Bryan Newell, Kristie Ramsey, Board Chair Emeritus Patrick J. Tiberi, Mark W. Fowler, Nickolas K. McCoy, Andrew King, Rick Karr, Adam Carr, Ryan Rivers, April Campbell, Board Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. and Laura Francati. Graduates not pictured were Shyra A. Eichhorn, Blaine Kelly and Dwight D. Loken.

