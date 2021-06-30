County’s daily COVID-19 case rate falls to 1

The Delaware Public Health District reported Wednesday the average new cases per day of COVID-19 is down to one per 100,000 population. That is down from two last week.

The daily case rate peaked at 80 cases per 100,000 people at the start of 2021. Since then, the daily case rate has dropped significantly nearly every week.

The health district’s weekly report said there have been 16,863 total cases of the coronavirus in the county since the global pandemic began last year. That total went up 32 since last week. There have been 42 people placed in isolation within the last 10 days, down from 49 a week ago. The DPHD also said it has administered 27,039 total vaccine doses.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccination Dashboard on Wednesday said Delaware County leads the state’s 88 counties in the percentage of population who have started the vaccine, with 61.8%, or 129,441 people. Compare that with the state, with 5.5 million people, or 47.6% of the population, who have started on the vaccine.

Delaware County also has the highest percentage of population who have completed receiving the vaccination, with 58.6% or 122,747 people. The state totals are 5.1 million, or 44.3% have completed receiving the vaccine.

The ODH is also reporting there have been a total of 1,111,324 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 928,876 cases confirmed by testing and 182,448 probable cases based on symptoms. The age range of those who have had coronavirus is under a year to 111 years old, with a median age of 41. Slightly more females, 53%, have contracted COVID-19, and cases per 100,000 population is at 21.4. There have been 8,316 intensive care unit admissions due to the infectious disease, with 60,614 hospitalizations and 20,309 deaths of residents, all but 10 dying in the state.

Delaware County is 14th-most in the number of cases with 18,920. The ODH said 332 Delaware County residents have been hospitalized, and 137 people have died, significantly less than many counties. The discrepancies in the county totals by the two agencies (DPHD and ODH) is based on additional jurisdictions reporting to ODH.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 33.4 million total cases of the coronavirus in the United States, resulting in 601,808 deaths. The level of community transmission is considered moderate, while 66% of American adults have received at least one vaccination.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 Map said there have been nearly 182 million people worldwide who have contracted COVID-19, resulting in more than 3.9 million deaths. However, more than 3 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, up from 2.7 billion a week ago.

In other news about the global pandemic, CBS News is reporting the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines “likely produce lasting immunity against coronavirus.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/web1_Corona-Virus-1.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.