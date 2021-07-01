DCAS awards four scholarships

Jordan Kelleher, Heather Cade, Autumn Carsey and Kendall Sestili are the recipients of the 2021 Delaware County Agricultural Society Scholarship.

Kelleher, with an award of $500, is a graduate of Buckeye Valley High School. As an eight-year member of the Bellpoint Friendly 4-Hers 4-H group, Kelleher has served as secretary, treasurer and vice president. Kelleher is also a member of the National Honor Society and church youth group, where she has completed various projects. Kelleher will be attending Bowling Green State University in the fall, where she plans to major in film production.

Cade, who received an award of $1,500, is a graduate of Big Walnut High School. As a nine-year member of the Critter Run 4-H Club, she has been president and secretary. Along with 4-H, Cade was an active member of her FFA chapter, junior fair board, her high school’s French club, French Honors Society and National Honor Society. Cade is attending The Ohio State University, where she majors in pre-veterinary medicine.

Carsey, who received an award of $1,500, is a graduate of Buckeye Valley High School. As a 10-year member, Carsey has been involved with organizations such as B4-hers and Ostrander Merry Shamrocks, where she has served as club secretary. Carsey is also a part of the BVHS Key Club, student council, National Honor Society, Global Scholars, junior fair board, 4-H camp, and she runs her own art business. In the fall, Carsey will be attending the University of Cincinnati, where she plans on studying communications.

Sestili, with an award of $500, is a graduate of Dublin Jerome High School and is a college freshman at Otterbein University. Sestili has been a member of Elm Valley 4-H for 12 years, where she has served as president and vice president. Throughout her 4-H career, Sestili was also 2019-2020 Jr. Fair Queen, a 4-H camp counselor, and a junior fair board member. Sestili is currently studying biology/pre-vet.

The Delaware County Agricultural Society scholarships are awarded each year to Delaware County Junior Fair participants for their outstanding membership, scholarship, leadership and citizenship. If any community member is interested in contributing towards this scholarship fund, they can contact the Delaware County Fair office.

