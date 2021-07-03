Twp. trustees OK Genoa Christian Academy

WESTERVILLE — The Genoa Baptist Church along state Route 3 in Genoa Township, which is currently being expanded, is expected to grow even more in the near future.

“On May 3, a majority of the Board of Trustees voted to approve a new, nearly 66,000-square-foot building to be operated by Genoa Baptist Church under the name Genoa Christian Academy (GCA) on the church’s approximately 88-acre property, southwest of the current worship center expansion,” wrote Genoa Township Zoning and Development Director Joe Shafer in the township’s July/August newsletter.

Pastor Frank Carl hosted a YouTube video tour of progress on the Worship Center, which is on the church’s website, www.genoachurch.org. According to that video, the Worship Center opens this month after 20 weeks of construction.

GCA is a ministry of the church.

“Genoa Christian Academy is a state-chartered Christian school with full programming for preschool, elementary, middle and high school,” said its website, www.genoachristianacademy.org.

Shafer wrote of the new addition, “The two-story structure will contain classrooms, instructional space, cafeteria, and gymnasium for middle school and high school students. The existing parking lot will be expanded and a new driveway out to Worthington Road will be provided to improve access and assist with traffic circulation. If all required approvals from Delaware County are secured, construction is expected to begin this fall.”

“The Lord has blessed Genoa Church and Genoa Christian Academy in tremendous ways, and we are excited to announce that we will break ground in the fall of 2021 on a construction project that will provide an additional 65,000-square-foot building,” said the GCA website. “This building is designed for upper academy students and is projected to be completed in the summer of 2023.”

Township documents listed the addition’s address as 7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville.

In other township news, Genoa spokeswoman Leslie Strader said the gateway project that was to have started this week is on hold. The project would have closed the Genoa Trail at Mount Royal Avenue to add a welcome sign that could be seen along Route 3.

“We’ve had a COVID-19 related supply issue pop up that’s going to delay our start date,” Strader said.

Finally, the township’s administrative office on South Old 3C Highway will be closed on July 5. However, there will be no delay to Rumpke trash service. Lastly, the movie “Trolls World Tour” will be shown on July 10 in McNamara Park. Viewing areas for families may be reserved by visiting genoatwp.com/movienight.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

