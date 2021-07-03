Citizens Sheriff Academy deadline looms

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its annual Citizens Sheriff Academy until July 7.

The Citizens Sheriff Academy is in its sixth year, according to Tracy Whited, community and media relations manager for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The program “helps strengthen community and law enforcement relationships through education, shadowing, and hands-on learning,” Whited said.

The 11-week program is open to any Delaware County adult, and it runs every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 through Oct. 13. All classes are taught by law enforcement professionals.

“This program is the epitome of two-way communication,” Whited said. “While we expose residents to many aspects of the sheriff’s office and law enforcement, we gain just as much by listening to and learning from our citizens. We encourage participants to ask questions and challenge the status quo during our weekly sessions. We learn what they want and expect from their local law enforcement, and they learn that much of what they see and hear on TV and social media isn’t always the reality. Participants get an up close and personal experience into the daily work of a deputy, corrections officer, crime analyst, evidence technician, detective, and so much more.”

Applicants must pass a background check. Whited said that upon graduation, participants can choose to serve as volunteers at various sheriff’s office community events on an as-needed basis.

Whited said the deadline to apply for the program is July 7, and applications are available online at sheriff.co.delaware.oh.us/citizens-sheriff-academy.

“While we see a pretty good range of residents who apply, we’d always like to see more young adults and minorities participate,” Whited said. “Everyone brings a unique perspective to the program, and we all grow and learn when we broaden our audience.”

More information can also be found by contacting the sheriff’s office at sheriffinfo@co.delaware.oh.us or by calling (740) 833-2817.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

