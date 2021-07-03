Arrest made in Alum Creek homicide case

A Columbus man was arrested Saturday and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with a body discovered in Alum Creek State Park on June 28.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday morning it had arrested Timothy P. Burney Baldrick, 43, of Columbus, in connection with the homicide of Timothy Marcum, whose body was discovered by a kayaker in Alum Creek.

Marcum’s body was found inside a storage tote near the shoreline and was identified by investigators on June 29. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate the cause of death as a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office reported.

The sheriff’s office reported that Baldrick was taken into custody without incident at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The sheriff’s office reports that additional charges will follow.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Columbus Division of Police SWAT team and Dublin Police Department during Baldrick’s arrest.

“Our team, in partnership with the Ohio BCI, worked tirelessly since last Monday pursuing leads and gathering evidence to reach this point,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin on Saturday. “This arrest is the result of the strong investigative work by our Detective Unit and staff, and their diligence to see that justice is served.”

Baldrick is currently being held at the Delaware County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information related to the case to call (740) 833-2830 or email dcsodetectives@co.delaware.oh.us.

