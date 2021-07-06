Local service club swears in new president

On June 28, the Rotary Club of Delaware swore in its new president. Ana Babiasz will lead the club for its 2021/22 year, taking the gavel from outgoing president Scott Cubberly.

Babiasz was sworn in by Rotary District 6690 President Mary Jane Shackleford.

Other officers in the club include First Vice President Phil Ulrey, Second Vice President Lyndsey Dinovo, Secretary Mary Jane Santos, Treasurer Dick Zechiel, and Sergeant-at-Arms David Hejmanowski. Rounding out the board are Trish Bishop, Frank Reinhard, Larry Walters, Deana Brandt, Sarah JanTausch, Scott Martin, Kirt Trimble and Julie Zdanowicz.

The Rotary Club of Delaware was chartered in December 1928 with 25 members. Today, the club boasts 103 members, making it the sixth largest in Rotary District 6690, which consists of 59 clubs and over 3,400 members in central and southeastern Ohio. The club’s local service efforts include highway cleanup, PIN Holiday Clearinghouse, trailhead cleanup, and dozens of projects each year. It’s known more recently as the group that created and facilitates the popular Taste of Downtown Delaware. The club also supports Rotary International’s projects throughout the world.

Rotary started with the vision of one man — Paul Harris. The Chicago attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on Feb. 23, 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.

Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service. Members have a long track record of addressing challenges in their communities and around the world. Today, over 1.2 million Rotary members from over 35,000 clubs make a difference in their local communities through over 16 million volunteer hours each year. Rotary’s international efforts are most known for the irradiation of polio, a Rotary effort that has been funded primarily by local Rotarians. Since its Polio Plus campaign began, 2.5 billion children across the globe have received a polio vaccine. Only a handful of known cases are left in the world.

To learn more about Rotary International, visit my.rotary.org. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Delaware, visit delawarerotary.org.

The Rotary Club of Delaware meets every Monday at noon at Brookshire Banquet Center. Individuals interested in being a guest at a meeting can email the club’s membership chair, Joe Evans, at coachjoe@columbus.rr.com.

Pictured left to right are incoming Rotary Club of Delaware President Ana Babasz, Rotary District 6990 President Mary Jane Shackelford and outgoing Rotary Club President Scott Cubberly

Submitted by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce.

