DCBR awarded Weiler Grant

Columbus REALTORS® is proud to announce that both the North Area Realty Association and the Delaware County Board of Realtors were awarded Weiler grants in honor of their 2021 REALTOR® Care Day projects.

REALTOR® Care Day is an annual day of service to the communities in which REALTORS® live, work and raise families.

Although the rain on June 9 caused some projects which involved painting or staining to be postponed, there were 24 groups and almost 500 volunteers involved with REALTOR® Care Day projects all over central Ohio.

Since its inception in 2005, REALTOR® Care Day has resulted in almost $624,000 re-invested into our communities.

The REALTOR® Care Day Weiler Grant was established in 2014 to recognize Area Realty & Trade Association projects that exemplify the principles of the event which is to provide community service to those in need. The grant was named for Skip Weiler, founder of REALTOR® Care Day. By receiving this honor, both groups will have an additional $500 in funding which they may use towards their 2022 REALTOR® Care Day projects.

The Delaware County Board of REALTORS® (DCBR) went the extra mile to help the Family Promise House which provides food, shelter, and support services for families in transition in Delaware County.

Prior to REALTOR® Care Day, they power washed the wrap-around porch in anticipation of repairs and painting. On June 9, 21 volunteers created a mulched play area for children complete with bike rack.

They also planted and mulched, washed windows, doors and interior walls and scraped the porch posts, spindles and railings. However, due to the rain, volunteers had to return the following week to paint everything.

“As REALTORS®, we know the importance of having a home and our hearts go out to those in transition,” said Debbie Spenthoff, PR Chair and RCD Coordinator for the DCBR. “We wanted to help make the House more warm and welcoming for those they serve, so we purchased deck chairs, rugs and added potted plants. They were so gracious and appreciative.”

Other REALTORS® Care Day projects included:

• Dublin – Assisted three elderly homeowners with both interior and exterior projects which included garage organization, pressure washing and landscaping.

• Lewis Center – Delivered lunch to three hospitals, two fire stations, EMS, and Sheriff’s office using local restaurants hit hard by COVID.

• Powell – Warehouse maintenance for People in Need Delaware and outdoor maintenance for Second Ward Community Initiative (SWCI).

• Sunbury – Made 50 blankets for My Very Own Blanket, an organization that supports children in Foster Care.

• Westerville – Landscaping and wheelchair ramp replacement for a resident.

Pictured are the realtors and affilitate members of the Delaware County Board of Realtors who took part in REALTOR® Care Day on June 9. The group spent the day volunteering at the Family Promise House in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_Promise-House-group-photo.jpg Pictured are the realtors and affilitate members of the Delaware County Board of Realtors who took part in REALTOR® Care Day on June 9. The group spent the day volunteering at the Family Promise House in Delaware. Courtesy photo | DCBR

Submitted story

Submitted by Columbus REALTORS.

Submitted by Columbus REALTORS.