Grapner’s creations expand

A new venue option for parties and events is now open for business in Delaware. On Saturday, Creations Venue held its grand opening at 325 S. Sandusky St.

Creations Venue will serve as the sister studio to Canvas Creations For You, which opened in 2016 and is also owned by local resident Tricia Grapner. Canvas Creations For You offers both private and public paint-and-sip events.

The Creations Venue facility totals 900 square feet, and Grapner said the venue can comfortably fit 50 people with tables and chairs factored in. Without chairs and tables, Grapner said even larger parties can be accommodated. Included with the venue are a 75-inch television, a kitchen with a sink and countertops for food preparation, and an outdoor patio with two picnic tables.

Among the various events Grapner envisions the venue being used for are birthdays, baby and wedding showers, family get-togethers, exercise classes, and business meetings.

Creations Venue is offered by the hour during weekdays, but for weekends, the venue is available in four-hour blocks. Asked what led to her decision to open the venue, Grapner said she wanted to bring another option to Delaware at a time when there isn’t a lot of availability at the other venues around town.

“I am friends with a ton of business owners, and they’re all booked up. Everyone’s venues are booked,” Grapner told The Gazette. “People have asked me for years to just book my paint studio for events, but it’s always covered in paint and it’s not, like, a nice (place for events).

“With COVID, I definitely rethought everything I know, and this building has been vacant for a year. And I’m like, ‘I can do amazing things with that building. I can’t just move my paint studio and have that support me. I had to have something else to support it. I thought an event venue would be perfect because I’m already almost doing that anyways. I’m a party planner kind of person, I’m that Pinterest mom. I just thought it would be really cool, and I think Delaware needs more options.”

Grapner went on to say, “I’m a born-and-raised Delawarian, and I’m excited to offer something new and fresh in addition to all the choices the community already has.”

To learn more about the venue or to check availability, visit www.canvascreationsforyou.com or call 614-450-CCFY.

Local resident Tricia Grapner stands in between her two businesses — Canvas Creations for You (left) and Creations Venue (right) — located on South Sandusky Street in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_Canvas-business.jpg Local resident Tricia Grapner stands in between her two businesses — Canvas Creations for You (left) and Creations Venue (right) — located on South Sandusky Street in Delaware.

Local businesswoman opens new venue

