GALENA – It wasn’t enough for Jamie Stevens and Cassie Swackhammer to be part of one of the most successful Pelotonia teams – Riding in Stile.

Both women have had loved ones taken from them by cancer, and they wanted to do more.

And, they are.

On July 17, the inaugural Son of Thurman Burger Bash Ride to benefit Pelotonia will head out of Galena at 8 a.m.

“We are so excited about this event,” Stevens said. “Our friendship, sadly, was built around cancer. When we met four years ago, my sister was within days of dying of cancer, and Cassie’s grandmother had just died. I think we were supposed to meet and become friends. This is something we both decided needed to be done.”

The host sponsor is Son of Thurman, which opened its Galena location at 31 W. Columbus St. on April 12.

The event features 60-, 40- and 20-mile rides, launching at 8, 9 and 10 a.m. After the ride, participants will be treated to a buffet lunch and drinks at the Son of Thurman.

There are still spots available for the ride. The entry fee is $45.

Along with the adult ride, there will be a kids costume competition with a $250 prize for the participant with the best decorated bike and costume.

“This is obviously a cause that is near and dear to my heart,” Swackhammer said. “When I met Jamie and she asked me if I’d like to participate in Pelotonia, I was all in … even though I didn’t even own a bicycle at the time. But if I could participate in an event designed to save lives, why not?”

Stevens has a lost a sister, brother and father to cancer. Swackhammer’s father is currently fighting cancer. The two training partners plan to ride 200 miles in Pelotonia.

“Everyone has been very supportive of this effort,” Stevens said. “The Galena Village Council and Mayor Jill Love have been amazing, and I can’t say enough nice things about Chris DeVol, the owner of Son of Thurman. I think they had been open about two hours when I asked him to sponsor the event. He agreed and has been a gem to work with.”

To participate, riders can register at the Son of Thurman in Galena or go to www.evenbrite.com and type in “Son of Thurman” in the “Search Events” bar.

The inaugural Burger Bash Ride for the benefit of Pelotonia will take place July 17. Pictured, left to right, are co-organizer Jamie Stevens, Son of Thurman owner Chris DeVol, and co-organizer Cassie Swackhammer. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_Burger-Bash.jpg The inaugural Burger Bash Ride for the benefit of Pelotonia will take place July 17. Pictured, left to right, are co-organizer Jamie Stevens, Son of Thurman owner Chris DeVol, and co-organizer Cassie Swackhammer. Courtesy photo | Yocum Communications

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.