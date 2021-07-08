OWU among ‘best’ colleges

The new “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022” lists Ohio Wesleyan University as one of “the ‘best and most interesting’ schools in the United States, as well as in Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland.”

According to the guidebook, released this week, “Ohio Wesleyan offers a solid liberal arts education focused not on bells and whistles, but on practical, career-related experience.”

In addition, the Fiske Guide outlines the benefits of Ohio Wesleyan’s signature program, The OWU Connection.

“All students participate in the OWU Connection, supplementing their major with interdisciplinary learning, global perspectives, and practical experiences,” the guidebook states. “(S)tudents may fulfill these expectations by choosing from a number of pathways, such as special courses, study abroad, internships, and independent projects. Students seeking financial support for such endeavors may apply for a Theory-to-Practice Grant.”

The guidebook also notes the value of Ohio Wesleyan’s Leland F. and Helen Schubert Honors Program, stating that the program “offers qualified students one-on-one tutorials and a chance to conduct research with faculty members in areas of mutual interest.”

In addition, the Fiske Guide provides examples of the opportunities available to Ohio Wesleyan students through intensive off-campus internship programs overseen by the university.

“Students who desire careers in public policy and service may choose to pursue a semester-long internship through the Wesleyan in Washington program, while others may join the New York Arts Program to spend a semester in Manhattan in apprenticeships with working professionals in the arts and creative industries,” the guidebook notes.

It also recognizes the importance of international experiences, noting that “(t)hirty percent of students study abroad, and the university’s travel-learning courses, which append one to two weeks of travel to a regular semester-long class, are particularly popular.”

Examples of past travel-learning courses include visiting Utah to examine plant communities and ecosystems; traveling to Ireland to explore literary politics; and visiting the Galapagos Islands to study biodiversity, volcanic terrain, and geological history.

According to its editors, the Fiske Guide is committed to delivering high school students “an insider’s look at what it’s really like to be a student” at its featured schools. The guide, now in its 38th year, was created by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske.

Learn more about the new Fiske Guide at www.collegecountdown.com, more about The OWU Connection at www.owu.edu/OWUConnection, and more about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan at www.owu.edu/admission.

An Ohio Wesleyan University graduate decorated her mortarboard with a postcard depicting the OWU campus. It reads, "Greetings from Delaware Ohio. These people. This place. Can't beat it."

Fiske: University offers solid education

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

