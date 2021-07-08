Program helping Ohioans stay cool

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Bridges Community Action Partnership is once again helping income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioan’s assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs now until Sept. 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Bridges Community Action. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-369-3184.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent energy bills.

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

• Proof of disability (if applicable).

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there is not a household member over the age of 60).

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistant is needed for a household member’s health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or asthma.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Bridges Community Action Delaware Office at 740-369-3184. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call (800)282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio Development Services Agency.

