Signs of roadwork visible throughout Orange Township

LEWIS CENTER — Like many communities, orange signs and orange barrels — the tell-tale hints of road repair, closures and construction — can be seen in Orange Township this summer.

However, there’s one place where you won’t find them any longer.

“On May 21st, the Board of Trustees rescinded their decision on closing the Franklin Road railroad crossing,” said a post on the Orange Township website. “The matter has now been set for a public hearing on October 12, 2021 before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio who will determine whether or not to permanently close the Franklin railroad crossing.”

There had been citizen outcry when the closing took place earlier in the year.

“A temporary closing was requested by the Railroad pending the October hearing date, however the Trustees denied that request,” the post continued. “The Trustees will continue to work with our legal counsel and the Railroad to determine whether a new settlement agreement can be reached prior to the October hearing that benefits the residents in the vicinity of the proposed railroad closure.”

At that May 21 meeting, trustees Ben Grumbles and Ryan Rivers voted yes on a resolution that denied the proposal of CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Ohio Rail Development Commission “for the closure of public grade crossings on Franklin Street.” Trustee Deborah Taranto was not present at the meeting, minutes indicate.

Franklin Street, as it is officially known, is off of Lewis Center Road and crosses the two sets of tracks between 2nd and 3rd streets.

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office said there is other work currently being done in the township.

The third section of Powell Road between the west portion of the intersection of South Old State Road and Tahoma Street was closed Tuesday for road widening. The closure is said to be for a month.

On Monday, Home Road between Perry Road and U.S. Route 23 will be closed for four months for road widening.

“Please note that between Perry Road and US RT23, Home Road will only have westbound traffic, eastbound traffic will follow detour signs,” said the county’s press release. The detour map can be found on Orange’s Facebook page.

Another project affects both Orange and Genoa townships. Africa Road between Worthington Road and Mapleside Place will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday for storm sewer construction. Last month, a similar project took place on Worthington Road between Africa and Powell roads.

For more information, call the engineer at 740-833-2400.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

