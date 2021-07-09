Facility improvements continue at BV

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education approved several staffing changes and a contract to replace the tennis courts at Buckeye Valley High School during a special meeting held Wednesday evening.

The board met inside Baron Hall at Buckeye Valley High School, where it approved a $417,319 contract with Vasco Sports Contractors to replace the tennis courts at Buckeye Valley High School. The 33,300-square-foot project will excavate the old court and install the new court as well as a new storm drain and concrete walkway.

The project will also install 10-foot perimeter fence around the court and stripe the court according to United States Tennis Association specifications.

The plan to replace the tennis courts is part of an ongoing $4.5 million facility upgrade at the high school and Buckeye Valley Middle School that also includes adding high quality field turf to the stadium, replacing the track, building a band room, building outdoor restroom facilities at the stadium, and rebuilding the concession stand.

The projects will be financed through a 10-year lease-purchase agreement with First Commonwealth Bank.

The outdoor facilities are expected to be ready by fall 2021, and the band room is projected to be completed by the start of 2022.

At the meeting, the board also approved a number of certified employments, including Christina Della Rocco, a science teacher at Buckeye Valley High School; Holly Stowell, an intervention specialist at Buckeye Valley Middle School; Jessica Dean, a third-grade teacher at Buckeye Valley East Elementary; Kaithlyn Powell, the dean of students at Buckeye Valley West Elementary; and Brandi Bailey, an intervention specialist at West Elementary.

Additionally, the board approved a number of resignations, including Samantha Johnson, a third grade teacher at East Elementary; Maranda Dew, a cashier at Buckeye Valley High School; John Longo, the dean of students at West Elementary; and Tyler Miller, a varsity baseball coach at Buckeye Valley High School.

The board will meet next at 6:30 p.m. July 22.

Board signs off on new tennis courts

