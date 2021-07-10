Fair returning to normal

The Delaware County Agricultural Society (DCAS) board voted unanimously at its June meeting to move forward with a full fair. The 2021 Delaware County Fair will be held Sept. 18-25, with the 76th edition of the Little Brown Jug slated for Thursday, Sept. 23.

Eager to welcome back fairgoers, food and commercial vendors, sponsors, seven days of motor sports events, a full midway of rides, five days of harness racing with spectators, and live entertainment and games, this year’s fair will be like no other.

After the 2019 Delaware County Fair concluded, plans started for a big celebration to commemorate the 75th Little Brown Jug in 2020. The pandemic changed all of those plans. DCAS was able to hold a modified Delaware County Junior Fair and five days of harness racing with no spectators. Board President Benjamin Wenner stated, “We survived the financial downturns of the 2020 pandemic through the tireless efforts of our finance team, the dedication of volunteers and staff, and support from our local community partners.”

With the availability of vaccinations and health orders being lifted, the excitement for the 2021 Delaware County Fair started to take shape in April with committees moving forward to begin planning for the fair. The entertainment committee has a full lineup of events in store with strolling dinosaurs, magicians and a banjo player, an interactive butterfly display, magic shows, face painting, Frisbee dogs, a wood carver, McGuffey Lane, and of course, fireworks on the final Saturday of the fair. Motor sports events include a mini tractor pull, truck pull, motor cross, figure eight, rough truck, demolition derby, trailer races, and new this year will be straw stacking and tug o’ war contests. The “best of the best” in standardbred horses will hit the track on Thursday for the 76th Little Brown Jug for a projected $650,000 purse.

Fair Manager Sandy Kuhn said she is excited to have a full fair in 2021, and there are plans for some new and fun things throughout the eight-day fair.

The opening of the new Ag Center/Junior Fair Building adds some additional excitement to the fair. The new building, which replaces the old Junior Fair Building, will host the still (non-livestock) exhibits, the fair and Junior Fair offices, and an agricultural hall of fame, commemorating Delaware County agriculture and harness racing.

“The hope is that fairgoers from Delaware County, all over Ohio, and our followers from Canada and other countries will be as excited as we are to be back in fair mode for 2021,” Kuhn said.

Make plans now to be part of the 2021 Delaware County Fair. For more information on Little Brown Jug tickets call the Delaware County Fair Office at 740-362-3851.

To keep up on updates regarding the 2021 Delaware County Fair schedule of events follow the fair on Facebook or visit www.delawarecountyfair.com or www.littlebrownjug.com.

Three horses peer out at passerbyers making their way to the 4-H Equestrian Show Ring during the 2020 Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_Horses-Fair.jpg Three horses peer out at passerbyers making their way to the 4-H Equestrian Show Ring during the 2020 Delaware County Fair. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Little Brown Jug set for Sept. 23

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Submitted by the Delaware County Fair.

