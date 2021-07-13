Delaware City Schools: Masks not required for 2021-2022 school year

Delaware City Schools announced over the weekend the district will not be requiring masks to be worn during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

In an email to families, the district said it plans to return to the traditional schedule where kids attend school in person every day of the week, and students and staff will not be required to wear face masks.

Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, masks were required for staff and students, and the student body was divided into two cohorts that attended classes on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, with both classes alternating Wednesdays.

“We are excited to be planning for a normal start to the 2021-2022 school year and eager to welcome all Pacers back to our buildings for 5 days of learning,” the district said in the email to families. “Regular school start/end times will be in effect for next school year. Face masks will not be required.”

The district noted the CDC still recommends that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear a mask, and individuals who feel sick should still stay home. On Monday, the district reported that 70% of the district’s staff has been vaccinated.

In the email, the district also directed families to a website outlining its plans for returning to school.

On the site, the district notes it will continue to follow safety protocols that were implemented last year, which includes keeping students as far apart as possible and increased hand washing schedules throughout the day. Schools will continue to have increased visual cues and plexiglass barriers. The site also notes that air filters in the HVAC systems will continue to be changed regularly, and custodial staff will continue to regularly disinfect surfaces within the building.

The district said it will continue to work with the Delaware Public Health District, and school nurses have been trained to conduct contact tracing in collaboration with the health district.

More information about the district’s plans can be found at www.dcs.k12.oh.us/domain/912.

