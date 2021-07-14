New roundabout nears completion

BERLIN TOWNSHIP — Peachblow Road should reopen Saturday as a roundabout is completed.

Motorists who live in the area know that Peachblow Road was closed at the railroad tracks starting on May 24. Norfolk Southern Railway made the closure “for emergency repairs between Crownover Way and Piatt Road,” said the Delaware County Engineer’s Office (DCEO) in a press release. The engineer’s office continued the closure for 45 days to install a roundabout.

As that project ends, another one begins.

“Berlin Station Road (Berlin Twp.) will be CLOSED between Braumiller Road and Gregory Road from Monday (7/19) thru Wednesday (8/18) for a Culvert Replacement,” said the county’s website.

Long term, the county has more project plans for Berlin Station Road from the intersection of Braumiller Road to the roundabout at Glenn Parkway. The work will be done in two phases totaling $3.21 million.

“Phase 1A will include minor widening of Berlin Station Road, as well as adjusting the roadway grade and replacing the large culvert on the south leg of the intersection,” said DCEO. “Phase 1B will include construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection.”

Both phases are said to be in the design and engineering stage, although some right-of-way acquisition is being done for Phase 1A. Construction will begin next summer/fall with the southern leg of Braumiller closed for two months. One lane of eastbound traffic will be maintained on Berlin Station.

Phase 1B won’t take place until at least 2027. When it does, the intersection will close for two months to build the roundabout.

Going back to current work in Berlin Township, its Facebook page said “Onyx work for Piatt Meadows Road” is to be done today (July 14) “due to expected rain.” A drawing shows the traffic pattern.

At the western border of the township, the county is working on Hyatts Road at U.S. Route 23. “The project will add turn lanes on Hyatts Road and on Shanahan Road approaching US 23, and will widen Hyatts Road to a 3-lane section with a center turn lane for about 1/4 mile west of US 23,” said the DCEO.

Also in the township, the popular Berlin Fire Department and Delaware County Emergency Medical Services Touch a Truck family event returns from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at the station, 2708 Lackey Old State Road, Delaware. The flier said there will be fire trucks, helicopters, wreckers, tractors, police cruisers and ambulances on hand. Admission is free, but organizers are requesting donations of nonperishable food items to be collected for People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County.

