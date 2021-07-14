Event to celebrate ADA’s 31st anniversary

The Center for Disability Empowerment will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with an in-person event from 9:30 a.m. to noon on July 26 at the Westerville Community Center.

“Beyond the ADA – Creating Inclusive, Disability-Friendly Communities” will feature guest keynote speaker Dr. Phillip Stafford, retired director of the Center on Aging and Community at the Indiana Institute on Disability and Community. Stafford is an adjunct professor at Indiana University. For 40 years, he has focused his efforts on creating age- and disability-friendly communities. He currently chairs the Bloomington, Indiana Commission on Aging.

“Please join us as we discuss what it takes to make our communities among the most inclusive, disability friendly places to live, learn, work, worship and play for everyone,” said Sue Hetrick, CDE executive director.

Westerville was selected as the site of the annual ADA celebration due to its ongoing age-friendly efforts throughout the community and its continuing discussions with CDE leadership about how to create a more accessible community. The ADA was passed in 1990 as landmark legislation protecting the civil rights of Americans with disabilities. Officials from the City of Westerville will talk about efforts they have made to make Westerville a more inclusive community, and a representative from The Ability Center will discuss their successes in creating disability friendly initiatives in northwest Ohio.

Community-elected officials and city planners are also encouraged to attend. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration can be accessed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/158635662537. For more information, contact info@disabilityempowerment.net or call CDE at 614-575-8055.

During this event, the City of Westerville asks that everyone continue to comply with best practices as recommended by public health officials and that unvaccinated individuals wear a face covering when attending indoor events as recommended by the CDC.

CDE is a community-based, non-residential center that is driven by the choice and direction of people with disabilities. CDE provides supports and resources for people with disablities of any age, any disability, to be participants and contributors in their communities as they live, learn, worship, work and play alongside those who don’t have disabilities. CDE was established in 2013 and serves Franklin, Delaware, Licking and Union counties.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_CDE_logo-copy.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Center for Disability Empowerment.

Submitted by the Center for Disability Empowerment.