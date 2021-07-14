DPHD to offer teen vaccine clinic July 29

The Delaware Public Health District announced it will offer a special teen vaccine clinic at the United Way of Delaware County Ohio’s “Supplies for Scholars,” 5-6:30 p.m. July 29 at Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St., Delaware.

“The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available as well as school immunizations for both incoming 7th & 12th grade students,” the health district posted on Facebook. “Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are available at delawarehealth.org/covid-19vaccine” or by calling 740-368-1700.

Students entering seventh grade can get the TDAP vaccine (protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis/whooping cough) and the meningococcal vaccine (protects against bacterial meningitis). Incoming seniors can get the second dose of the meningococcal vaccine, as well as the following other recommended teen vaccines: human papillomavirus vaccine, varicella vaccine booster and hepatitis A vaccine.

The DPHD’s weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday indicated there have been 16,922 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, up 41 in the past week. The average new cases per day of COVID-19 increased to two per 100,000 population. A total of 45 people have been placed in isolation within the last 10 days, up three from last week. The DPHD also said it has administered 27,060 total vaccine doses, up 12 in the past week.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccination Dashboard on Wednesday said Delaware County still leads the state’s 88 counties in the percentage of population who have started the vaccine, with 62.5%, or 130,855 people. Ohio’s totals are 5.6 million people, or 48.2% of the population, have started on the vaccine.

Delaware County also has the highest percentage of population who have completed receiving the vaccination, with 59.6% or 124,851 people. The state totals are 5.2 million people, or 45.2% of the population, have completed receiving the vaccine.

Delaware County is 14th-most in the state with 18,992 cases. The ODH said 336 Delaware County residents have been hospitalized, and 137 people have died, significantly less than many counties. The discrepancies in the county totals by the two agencies (DPHD and ODH) is based on additional jurisdictions reporting to ODH.

Neighboring Licking County is 15th in the state with 16,726 cases. In contrast, they have had 359 hospitalizations and 226 deaths.

The ODH is also reporting there have been more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 61,052 hospitalizations and 20,411 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases in the United States have risen sharply in the last 30 days, while deaths are trending up slightly. There have been 33.7 million total cases of the coronavirus in the United States, resulting in 605,140 deaths. There have been 334.9 million total vaccines administered.

“Delta variant now accounts for about 58% of COVID-19 cases in US, CDC says,” said an ABC online headline.

“More than two out of three adults have at least one shot,” said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients at last week’s COVID-19 press briefing. “As a country, we’re closer than ever to ending this pandemic and getting back to normal.

“But the sad reality is that, despite our progress, we’re still losing people to this virus — which is especially tragic given, at this point, it is unnecessary and preventable,” Zients continued. “Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals. And to be clear, there will likely continue to be an increase in cases among unvaccinated Americans and in communities with low vaccination rates, particularly given the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.”

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 Resource Center said there have been more than 188 million people worldwide who have contracted COVID-19, resulting in more than 4 million deaths. However, more than 3.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, up from 3 billion a week ago.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_Corona-Virus-1.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.