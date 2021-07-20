Preparing students for new school year

The United Way of Delaware County will host its annual Supplies for Scholars event next week at the Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St. in Delaware.

Registration for the event, which has been running since 2013, is still open.

According to the local United Way chapter, Supplies for Scholars provides local families with school supplies, backpacks, shoes, and other items before the start of the school year. The organization reported that more than 2,000 children were served last year, and more than $200,000 in donations have been collected since the event first began.

This year, families my preregister for one of the three in-person shopping dates which are July 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. and July 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.

Registration can be completed at www.delawarecountyfamilies.org/sfs, and families can register for school supplies, shoes or vaccinations. Eye exams will also be offered but do not require preregistration, the United Way reported.

Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley said she’s thankful the United Way continues to put on Supplies for Scholars.

“We are so appreciative of the United Way of Delaware County and all they do to support the needs of our Delaware community,” Kegley said. “Supplies for Scholars is an opportunity for so many community organizations to work together to help prepare our students for the new school year. Each student looks forward to having their new supplies to start school. This even ensures everyone has the opportunity to be prepared for the first day of school. The joy you see on a student’s face when they are selecting their backpack is the best!”

Kegley added the event showcases the collaborative nature of Delaware County.

“Supplies for Scholars highlights how our community works together to support a need,” she said. “We have so many different organizations that volunteer their time and resources to the students in Delaware County. This event would not be possible without the help and support from everyone.”

The United Way reported that additional pickup dates will be available in August at the Ashley Methodist Church, Shanahan Middle School, Willis Education Center, and a location in eastern Delaware County.

Volunteers set up backpacks and other supplies during the 2020 Supplies for Scholars event. The 2021 event will be held next week at Willis Education Center.

Supplies for Scholars to be held July 29-30

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

