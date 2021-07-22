CDE adds employment services specialist

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Center for Disability Empowerment has added Ann Heilbrunn as its employment specialist to help people with disabilities secure employment and live more independent lives.

“I like to meet people in the community and have the community meet individuals with disabilities,” Heilbrunn said. In her meetings with people with disabilities, she assesses the needs, wants and barriers to employment of each individual and then applies job seeking techniques that address resumes, cover letters, interview skills, and support once the individual is gainfully employed.

Heilbrunn, of Columbus, has worked at the state and county levels as a trainer. Her experience includes assisting people with mental health issues, and people with intellectual/developmental disabilities obtain employment. She has specialized in guiding former offenders in securing work as well.

The Center for Disability Empowerment’s Employment Services are available at no charge to people with disabilities living in Franklin, Delaware, Licking and Union counties.

“Providing this service connects central Ohioans with disabilities to employment so they can be contributing members of their local economies just as those who don’t have disabilities, in keeping with our agency’s mission,” said Sue Hetrick, CDE executive director.

To schedule an intake meeting with Heilbrunn, call The Center for Disability Empowerment at (614) 575-8055.

The Center for Disability Empowerment is a community-based, non-residential center that is driven by the choice and direction of people with disabilities. CDE provides supports and resources for people with disabilities of any age, any disability, to be participants and contributors in their communities as they live, learn, worship, work and play alongside those who don’t have disabilities. CDE was established in 2013.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_CDE_logo-copy-1.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Center for Disability Empowerment.

