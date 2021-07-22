Frazier running for Delaware City Council

Each of Delaware City Council’s three at-large seats are set to become available on the November ballot, and on Monday, Catlin Frazier announced her candidacy to fill one of those seats.

A 10-year resident of Delaware, Frazier works professionally as a human resources manager with more than 15 years of experience in workforce planning and strategic business development. In a press release announcing her campaign, Frazier said she is committed to ensuring Delaware residents and the community make a full economic recovery and continue to thrive.

Frazier told The Gazette her interest in local government has increased over the past three years, and she began attending council meetings regularly two years ago to become more involved in what was going on in her community.

“I was very interested in listening to what residents had to say in terms of the impact to them and their families,” Frazier said of attending council meetings. “That’s what really kind of drove me. Throughout that process, I started learning a lot about (the city’s) infrastructure and long-term growth, especially as it pertains to road infrastructure and the Point project, which I did provide some feedback on as an east side resident.”

Frazier said that with an expected population growth of upwards of 20% in Delaware over the next decade, road infrastructure has been — and will continue to be — among the most pressing issues facing the city.

“As we look at things like the expansion of the Point project, how do we accomplish that in a timely fashion so that residents can get some relief in the increase in traffic, especially at peak volume times of the day,” Frazier said. “I think you could poll any resident in the city and ask them whether or not it becomes more difficult year after year to commute from one side of the town to the other, and it has been more difficult.

“But it’s also making sure our corporate partners are along with that conversation as our roads are being used. We have both a U.S. and state highway running through our city. Making sure our corporate partners are a part of the infrastructure conversation (is important). I think the William Street widening was a great start, but we need to do more to ensure that the Point project is successful for all residents on all sides, but specifically the east side.”

As development continues to dominate the city’s future, Frazier said smart growth is also among the most important issues she wants to have a hand in directing as a member of council. Asked what smart growth means to her, Frazier said she identifies it as “growing with equitable access to new development.”

“I am very concerned about the cost of living for residents, both entering the community as well as our longtime residents,” she said. “I don’t want to see families that are middle to lower income families priced out of living in our community because they are a welcomed and needed part of our overall community. I want to see housing prices that allow for multi-family homes that are reasonable and affordable.”

Frazier acknowledged there is a need for development given the overall growth of the entire central Ohio region, but she added that bringing new residents into Delaware can be done while also ensuring residents already living here can still afford to live and thrive in their community.

Continuing to speak on growth, Frazier said attracting more commercial growth will also allow more Delaware residents to remain in their community for work, something that is often not the case.

“We are grateful that (Delaware) sits in a great area,” Frazier said. “There’s U.S. Route 23, but also, which is probably underappreciated, our proximity to U.S. Route 33 and that automotive corridor … I cannot understate the importance of growth in the automotive industry, and our proximity to (Route 33) is something we should take advantage of to provide jobs at all varying levels. Anything from warehouse to professional services positions are available to Delaware and will provide our residents with job opportunities to continue to grow and thrive.”

Frazier went on to say, “I want residents to know that I don’t think there’s any issue in a community that all of us cannot overcome. I am running a campaign solely focused on issues that matter to each and every one of us, and I think that we have so many opportunities to thrive.”

More information about Frazier and her campaign can be found by visiting her website at www.catlinfrazier.com or on her FrazierForDelaware Facebook page.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

