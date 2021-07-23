DACC students nominated for Emmys

Several Digital Design students at the Delaware Area Career Center may be awarded Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards this weekend.

Josh Gallagan, one of the Digital Design instructors at the DACC, said Wednesday that seven projects have been nominated in three categories for Saturday’s Ohio Valley Emmy Awards ceremony.

Students nominated in the short form film category are JJ Zink, Colson Abshire, Bella Fredritz, Benji Wachtman, Kai Mays and Zane Soliday for their film “The Drive” as well as Hayden Reed for his film “Snowman Massacre.”

In the animation/graphics/special effects category, four DACC projects were nominated. Zink was nominated for his stop-motion Lego comedy short “The Office Mandalorian,” Luke Camealy was nominated for his stop-motion Lego racing short “The Final Lap,” Caroline Coggins was nominated for her stop-motion animated music video “Heat Waves,” and Benji Wachtman for his stop-motion animated film “Fast Car.”

Additionally, Garett Markel was nominated in the editor category for “Big Walnut High School Football Pump Up Video.”

Gallagan said students entered the competition by submitting their works to the regional adaptation of the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences. He added the Ohio Valley Regional organization covers all students in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. If the students win at the regional level, they will move on to a national competition.

“Myself, Wil Rowland and Jeff Fuller (co-teachers in the program) are so proud of our students,” Gallagan said. “Each year they continue to raise the bar in so many ways. This is just one of the ways our students can showcase their skills, and the students of Delaware County are some of the best in the entire nation. They have proven that over and over again through my 15 years at DACC with success in this and several other national competitions our students participate in.”

Gallagan said he hopes the students learned and grew throughout their projects.

“We believe that the process is the product, and we remind our students of that all of the time,” Gallagan said. “We have even built a process-based approach into our curriculum for the the four Ds. They stand for discover, define, design and deliver. Every project they work on, they are expected to follow this process. The purpose of this process is so that they do not hyper focus just on the result, but own their project throughout. This focus allows them to work on the project and not be anxious about the end result because they know they completed every step with excellence.”

The awards will be announced at a virtual ceremony at 8 p.m. Sunday. The ceremony can be viewed at ohiovalleyemmy.org or the Ohio Valley Emmy Facebook page.

A screenshot from "The Final Lap," an animated short film by Luke Camealy. The short is animated with stop motion and depicts the final moments of a race between Lego cars. A screenshot from the short film "The Drive" by Delaware Area Career Center students JJ Zink, Colson Abshire, Bella Fredritz, Benji Wachtman, Kai Mays and Zane Soliday. The film was nominated in the short film fiction category of the Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

