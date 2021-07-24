BV hiresinterimprincipal

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education on Thursday discussed the upcoming school year and hired an interim principal for Buckeye Valley East Elementary.

During the meeting, Buckeye Valley Superintendent Andy Miller said masks will be optional when students return to classes Aug. 16. He added other safety measures will remain in place to prevent spreading COVID-19 and to help schools do contact tracing.

“We’ll certainly keep our safety protocols in place,” Miller said. “We’ll need to have assigned seating in the lunchroom and the classrooms in case of contact tracing.”

Miller said he’ll be reaching out to families beginning in early August with more information after he consults with the Delaware Public Health District.

At the meeting, the board approved the employment of Denny Thompson as the interim principal for the 2021-2022 school year at Buckeye Valley East Elementary. The district said Thompson’s background includes serving as a principal at three different buildings for Hilliard City Schools, serving as director of curriculum and instruction for the Ohio Department of Education, and most recently as the supervisor of student teachers at Ohio Dominican University.

“BV was very fortunate to find an individual that is very ‘seasoned’ as an elementary school principal and has also held a variety of influential roles within the education arena,” Miller said in a press release Friday. “Thompson will be a great match for the East building. He is very personable, genuine, and has an excellent ‘lens’ for student achievement.”

Additionally, the board approved a number of supplemental contracts for positions such as coaches and club advisors. The board also approved the resignation of Sejal Parikh, a school counselor at Buckeye Valley West Elementary, and David Curry, a bus driver.

The board also approved a resolution to advertise and receive bids to purchase three 71-passenger conventional school buses and three accessible school buses.

The board will meet next at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Buckeye Valley High School.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

