OhioHealth taps Rahmanian to lead Grady

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital recently announced Armin Rahmanian, MHA, has been named president. Rahmanian replaces Steve Bunyard, who will retire in August.

Rahmanian joins OhioHealth with an extensive background in health care administration. He previously worked for The Ohio State University (OSU) Wexner Medical Center, where he served as the chief operating officer of the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital and associate executive director for University Hospital. During his 17 years at OSU, he held a position on the senior leadership team responsible for operations, including support services and strategic direction.

“I am very excited to be joining the OhioHealth family,” Rahmanian said. “I believe the best way to continue the excellent reputation of both Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial built under the tremendous leadership of Steve Bunyard is to be committed to exceptional patient care. My commitment is to take our strong culture to another level, and doing that through collaboration with leaders, associates and physicians. Patients and families will get our best each day, our teams will get my best, and I’m ready for our journey in Dublin and Delaware together.”

Rahmanian has another connection to OhioHealth. His wife, Shiva Rahmanian, MD, is a pulmonary and critical care physician at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. They are members of the Dublin community, where they live with their two children.

He is active in the community and recently finished a term with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation as president for the central Ohio board, recently joining the national board for that organization, and he has been involved with Dublin City Schools and various Dublin youth sports programs over the years.

As Rahmanian moves into his new role, Bunyard, longtime Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial Hospital president, will retire in August.

Bunyard has been a member of the OhioHealth family for almost 20 years and has more than 35 years of health care experience. He’s been president at Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial since 2015.

Prior to his role as president, he served as chief operating officer of Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial, and before that, served in other leadership roles, including chief operating officer of the OhioHealth Physician Group, vice president of operations at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, and director of medical staff services at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.

“A leader is only as good as the team,” Bunyard said. “During my time at OhioHealth, I have been beyond lucky to have a wonderful team around me. Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial will always have a very special place in my heart. We have done great work, and I couldn’t be prouder of where we are. I know Armin will take what is already a pair of wonderful hospitals and bring a new voice further cementing OhioHealth as the place people want to come for care, and where people want to work.”

During his time as president, Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial have consistently excelled in all quadrants of the balanced scorecard, receiving numerous quality and safety recognitions, including Watson Health Top 100 Hospitals and Leapfrog Safety Scores. In addition, Bunyard led his teams in several expansion and modernization projects at both Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial, including:

• Dublin Methodist surgery expansion

• Dublin Methodist Women’s Health, Labor and Delivery expansion

• Grady Memorial Surgery and Imaging expansion and modernization project

• Cancer Services expansion at the OhioHealth Delaware Medical Campus

• Dublin Cancer Center

Bunyard is very active in the community, serving on the United Way of Delaware County Board and on several joint venture boards for OhioHealth, and he’s built positive and lasting relationships with Dublin and Delaware community partners.

