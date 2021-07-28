Rewarding fully vaccinated students

Ohio Wesleyan University is opening its doors wide – with $25,000 scholarships – for new students who wish to attend a campus where all classes are in-person and all students are required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Currently, only a handful of colleges in Ohio are requiring all students to be vaccinated,” said Stefanie Niles, Ed.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for enrollment and communications. “We know that many students out there would prefer to live and learn on a campus where they feel safe and where they know they won’t have to experience another year of mask-wearing and social distancing. We can offer that at Ohio Wesleyan.”

Ohio Wesleyan announced Tuesday it has created 50 fall semester spots for new or transfer students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and who apply for admission at www.owu.edu/FastTrack by Monday, Aug. 9.

The university has set up a fast-track process for these students, enabling them to be admitted and enrolled in time for the start of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Ohio Wesleyan also is providing scholarships of at least $25,000 a year to students enrolled through this new program.

“After we announced our vaccination policy, dozens of students and parents from across the university sent us notes of truly heartfelt thanks,” Niles said. “In addition to protecting our campus community, this policy is going to substantially reduce stress on campus for students who have experienced a lot of anxiety during the past 18 months.

“We think that’s going to create a great environment for learning, for sports, and for student life,” she said.

For more information, visit www.owu.edu/FastTrack, or call (740) 368-3020 or (800) 922-8953.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through its signature program, The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan teaches students to integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply knowledge in real-world settings.

Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included on the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

OWU offering $25,000 renewable scholarships

