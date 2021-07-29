Mystery Night Out returns Aug. 3

The Powell Police Department is hosting the annual Mystery Night Out event beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Village Green Park, 47 Hall St. in Powell. This year’s event will include an interactive clue search, law enforcement and nonprofit agencies, tours of the Powell Police Department Headquarters, and it will conclude with a movie on the Village Green.

Mystery Night Out is held in conjunction with National Night Out Against Crime. National Association of Town Watch (NATW) launched the National Night Out Initiative in 1984 in an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

“We’re thrilled to bring this event back in person this year with the added movie night,” said Police Chief Stephen Hrytzik. “We hope to raise attention to crime prevention and connect the community with the police department in a positive and fun way. This event helps the agency continue to achieve our overall effort and model of community policing.”

Interactive clue search

The Powell Police Department needs your help to find a lost dog in downtown Powell. Search for clues by walking or biking around Powell. The clue search will begin at 7 p.m. The police department is partnering with Actionbound – an app for playing digitally interactive scavenger hunts. This is a free app in the Apple App Store or at the Google Play Store. Teams and/or individuals that solve the mystery will be entered in to win raffle prizes provided by local Powell businesses. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Law enforcement/nonprofit agencies

Meet local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies during Mystery Night Out. Several local agencies will be located in Village Green Park and will provide activities and information on their mission and involvement in the community. The police department will also be providing tours of the agency every 20 minutes.

Movie night

End the evening festivities with the first-ever Movie Night on the Green. The police department will show “The Secret Life of Pets” starting at 8:30 p.m. Enjoy snack packs from the local Target Powell store that will include popcorn and snacks.

The event is free and appropriate for all ages.

The 2021 special events are made possible thanks to McClurg Properties, KEMBA Financial Credit Union, Target and MegaKick Martial Arts.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_Powell-Village-Green-Mystery.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Powell.

Submitted by the City of Powell.