Fair books now available

The 2021 Delaware County Fair Exhibitor Book is now available for pick up at the fair office or online on the fair website. Everything from junior fair, open class, fair rules, and by-laws can be found within the book.

Sponsored by The First Citizens National Bank, this year’s exhibitor book has information on open class departments, such as the dairy goat and cattle show, farm produce, flowers/horticulture, quilting and more. This year’s edition even has a coloring contest added to it, with age ranges between 4 and under, 5 to 8, 9 to 12, and 55 and over.

All open class departments give participants a chance to win money and a ribbon. Premiums range anywhere from $3 to $50, and there are hundreds of classes to choose from. The deadline for open class entry is Aug. 28, no later than noon. Online entries can be completed at fairyentry.com, under the 2021 Delaware County Open Show.

Following open class is all the department information regarding the junior fair, such as building exhibits and livestock activities. Participants can learn general rules, awards given and other details regarding their projects. Show and sale date information can also be found within their respective sections.

In the back of the book, readers can find the junior fair schedule, the coloring page to be submitted for the coloring contest, and an open class entry form. If you are filling out a physical copy of the form, it can be returned to the fair office by the above deadline, along with any entry fees.

Displays and projects can all be seen at the fair, which starts on Saturday, Sept. 18 and goes until Saturday, Sept. 25.

A scene from last year’s Delaware County Junior Fair Market Cattle Show. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_DC-Fair-pic.jpg A scene from last year’s Delaware County Junior Fair Market Cattle Show. Courtesy | Maddie Skillings

Delaware County Fair set for Sept. 18-25

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Fair.

