Ryan to headline annual ‘Catch A Rising Star’ event

The Delaware County Democratic Party is set to host its annual “Catch A Rising Star” event featuring Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13), a U.S. senatorial candidate.

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) and Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor round out the slate of speakers for this nearly-sold-out event. O’Connor is planning to run for U.S. Congress in 2022, after the state completes the process to determine new districts.

The event is expected to sell out shortly with more than 150 people attending.

Delaware County has been recognized nationally for its rapidly-changing demographics. While voter turnout has traditionally been high, the 2020 general election set new records for overall voter turnout, and this was especially notable for those who voted for President Joe Biden.

“Americans want a future that benefits all of us, not just a wealthy few. Democratic policies created the middle class, and we can ‘build back better.’” said Peg Watkins, Delaware County Democratic Party chairperson. “Contrary to popular mythology, for the past 80 years, Democratic policies have also benefited our economy more than have Republican policies.”

The Delaware County Democratic Party is focused on getting Democrats elected to local office; energizing local party members; and challenging the current single-party rule in Delaware County. Our local party is growing with additional volunteers, donors, and local candidates who will be supported through this event.

The Catch A Rising Star event will take place from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Little Bear Golf Club in Lewis Center. For more information, visit www.ohiodeladems.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_DelCounty_FB_Profileimage4.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Democratic Party.

Submitted by the Delaware County Democratic Party.