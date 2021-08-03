‘Irish Days’ to be held in Dublin

DUBLIN — While there won’t be a full-blown Dublin Irish Festival this year due to COVID-19, the city is presenting the next best thing, Dublin Irish Days.

“In a year filled with much uncertainty, make certain you know the highlights of Dublin Irish Days,” said the Dublin Irish Festival’s website. “While this event is not a full festival in Coffman Park, Dublin Irish Days does have the music, Irish spirit, and hospitality that fans of the Dublin Irish Festival enjoy. Dublin Irish Days events are from Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 8.”

Highlights of the Irish Days are a 5K run; DubCrawl Shuttle in Historic Dublin and Bridge Park; the Darby Street Marketplace; Wee Folk Pavilion; a downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area; food and drink such as Old Bag of Nails; and plenty of Irish music, dance and theater.

The entertainment features two stages of local performers such as the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance, Columbus Celtic Dancers, Ladies of Longford, The Pints, Lone Raven, General Guinness and Drowsy Lads. Several leading Celtic acts will perform in Coffman Park, with limited tickets available. Those acts include the Byrne Brothers, Eileen Ivers, Gaelic Storm, Rory Makem, Seven Nations, Scythian and The Prodigals.

The Dublin Food Pantry will collect canned goods and cash donations on Sunday.

For more information, visit https://dublinirishfestival.org/.

Elsewhere in Dublin, the new Council Chamber at 5555 Perimeter Drive had a ribbon cutting on July 26, and after an open house, Dublin City Council held its first meeting in the new addition to City Hall. The city said the chamber “will serve as Dublin’s civic center and a place Dubliners can gather for community events. The Council Chamber consolidates city operations by connecting city council, the clerk of council, the legislative affairs division and city hall employees, including the office of the city manager, into one building. It will also serve as a public meeting area and a place to display and memorialize public artworks.”

On Aug. 1, the Community Pool North reopened after a successful hyperchlorination treatment due to cryptosporidium being discovered in the leisure pool. “There have been no reports of water-related illness associated with our facilities,” said dublinohiousa.gov.

Lastly, the readers of Columbus CEO magazine have voted Dublin as the “Best Suburb to do Business” in the region for the 11th consecutive year, the city announced Monday.

The Pavilion in Dublin’s Coffman Park is across from the south field’s Festival Stage for Dublin Irish Days. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_Dublin-Coffman-Park-Pavilion.jpg The Pavilion in Dublin’s Coffman Park is across from the south field’s Festival Stage for Dublin Irish Days. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.