Festival to be held at Boardman Arts Park

The Boardman Arts Park is pleased to announce its annual Antique Festival has evolved into the Delaware Vintage and Art Festival, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Dozens of vendors will be present at the Delaware Vintage and Art Festival, with wares including antiques, vintage decor, jewelry, and art from a diverse array of artists. The festival will also feature food trucks, face painting, and other interactive activities. Entertainment throughout the day will include musical performances by local bands Famous, Accordion Joe and Filthy Rich, and 3 of a Kind.

The Delaware Humane Society will have dogs available for adoption, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own dogs on leashes.

Roxanne Amidon, director of the Boardman Arts Park, has been hard at work with the Boardman Arts Park board members organizing this event for the community.

“We have dozens of vendors, food, entertainment and fun, and encourage you to join us!,” Amidon said.

Check out “Upcoming Events” on boardmanartspark.org for the full list of vendors and updates on the festival.

There is an admission charge to enter after 9 a.m., as well as a higher “Early bird” admission charge for those arriving at 8 a.m. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

The Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St., Delaware. Parking is free and available across West William Street on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

The Ohio Arts Council is an important sponsor of the Boardman Arts Park. There are currently over 100 pieces of art in the exhibit space, and the new Imagination gallery is continuing to add new creative installations weekly. The Delaware Vintage and Art Festival gives visitors a wonderful opportunity to discover new favorite works of art!

Boardman Arts Park, located at 154 W. William St., Delaware, will be the site of Saturday's Delaware Vintage and Art Festival.

