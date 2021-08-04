Hartford Fair kicks off Sunday

CROTON — The 163rd edition of the Hartford Independent Fair will start Sunday and continue through Aug. 14.

Billed as “The Biggest Little Fair in the World,” Hartford draws many junior exhibitors and visitors from the eastern portion of Delaware County annually.

On Tuesday morning, campers and their recreational vehicles were already lined up along both sides of Fairgrounds Road just above the main entrance, waiting to move into the campground lots beginning at 8 a.m. today. Some of the campers helpfully guided motorists through the line.

The fair’s Facebook page said, “Introducing the 2021 Hartford Fair Royal Court … Queen Candidates: Natalie Cannon, Madalyn Evans, Erika Grum, Sadie Holman and Isabella Wolford and King Candidates: Silas Buckenberger and Clayton Orr. We wish them all the very best as they prepare for the final portion of the contest, which will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Fairgrounds.”

There will be more royalty on the grounds, with two kindergarten-2nd grade princesses wearing a sash and tiara daily. To enter, you must be currently enrolled as a 4-H Cloverbud within the fair district, and register at go.osu.edu/FairPrincess by 10 p.m. tonight.

The first show, poultry, starts at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Pavilion. Among the other many events taking place that day are the lumberjack contest, pedal tractor pull, and horse/pony opening ceremony. The grandstand show at 6 p.m. is the Ohio State Tracker Pullers Association truck and tractor pull.

Rides begin at noon on Monday. Among the other events are general livestock judging, open feeder calf show, and autocross racing at 7:30 p.m. over at the grandstand. Discounted rates for veterans and senior citizens apply on this day.

The western horse, market hog, heifer, and open beef shows are on Tuesday. At 7 p.m., a demolition derby will be held in the grandstand.

Contesting horse, breeding beef, and market lamb will have shows on Wednesday, and goats will compete on an obstacle course. Monster trucks will take over the grandstand at 7:30 p.m.

A rooster crowing contest at 8 a.m. will get Thursday off to an early start. Other events include the dressage and western performance horse shows, market hog sale, and motocross racing at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand.

Harness racing takes place at noon, and a rough truck contest at 7:30 p.m., both on Friday in the grandstand. Llamas, alpacas, dairy goats, and pee wee horses/ponies will be shown, and a “Farm Chore Olympics” will take place at the Horse Complex.

Horses are highlighted Saturday at the grandstand, with harness racing at noon, draft pony pull at 4 p.m., and the Midwest Championship horse pull at 7 p.m. “Dash for Cash” barrel racing will take place at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Horse Arena.

For more information, visit www.hartfordfair.com.

The Hartford Fairgrounds is located in Liking County at 14028 Fairgrounds Road in Croton, Ohio.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

