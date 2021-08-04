Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

An investigation is ongoing after a four-vehicle crash on the city’s east side left a woman dead Tuesday.

The City of Delaware Police Department reported Wednesday that officers responded to the report of a four-vehicle crash Tuesday at 4:13 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 and Davidson Lane. According to police, a 1997 Ford Super Duty ambulance and a silver 2001 Honda Accord were sitting in the westbound lane at the intersection waiting for the light when the Accord was rear-ended by a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Benjamin Howell, 76, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, right as the light turned green.

Police said the Accord was pushed into the rear of the private ambulance, and a fourth vehicle in the westbound lane was damaged by flying debris.

Emma Klausing, 19, of Mount Blanchard, was a passenger in the Honda and was pronounced dead at the scene. Several other individuals were transported to hospitals in Columbus with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police reported.

Howell, who was driving the Freightliner, did not sustain injuries in the crash, according to the crash report.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been filed.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

