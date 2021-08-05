State to hold annual sales tax holiday

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) announced Wednesday that Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday will be Aug. 6-8.

The holiday marks the weekend where Ohioans will not have to pay state sales and use taxes on clothing items, school supplies, and school instructional materials up to a certain price.

State lawmakers created the annual event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.

“As a dad, I know just how expensive back-to-school shopping can be for families,” said Jordan. “I encourage everyone to shop local, and take advantage of Ohio’s annual holiday this weekend.”

The following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

• Clothing items priced at $75 or less;

• School supplies priced at $20 or less; and

• School instructional materials priced at $20 or less.

There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases, as well.

For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday and qualifying items, please visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://bit.ly/OHSalesTaxHoliday.

For more information, contact Rep. Jordan’s office at (614) 644-6711 or Rep67@ohiohouse.gov.

Submitted story

Submitted by the office of state Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), who is currently serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He serves the 67th House District, which covers the western and central portions of Delaware County.

