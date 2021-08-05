Ashley Corn Show set to make grand return

Since the 1930s, the Ashley Corn Show has provided good food and good times to locals and visitors to the small village in northern Delaware County, but like most other events in 2020, the show was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the dedication of members of the Ashley American Legion Post 518 and Sons of the American Legion, the 2021 Ashley Corn Show will go on as planned this year. The three-day event kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs until Saturday evening.

Scott Lucas, post adjutant for the Ashley American Legion, said the annual event will take place on East High Street, between the railroad tracks and Harrison Street in Ashley.

He added funds raised during the Ashley Corn Show are reinvesting back into the community, with the focus being on activities for local youth and providing help to veterans.

The three-day schedule of events is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 5

• 5 p.m. — J.T.’s famous pork dinner

• 6 to 10 p.m. — Bingo

• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Band: 3 of a Kind (Cool Classic, Oldies & Rock)

Friday, Aug. 6

• 5 p.m. — Open pit-roasted chicken dinner

• 6 to 11 p.m. — Bingo

• 5:30 to 6 p.m. — Youth corn eating, cob tossing contest signups

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Buckeye Valley FFA Kiddie Tractor Pull signups

• 6 p.m. — Youth Corn eating, cob tossing contest

• 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Buckeye Valley FFA Kiddie Tractor Pull

• 8 to 11 p.m. — Band: Burning Diesel (Classic Rock & Oldies)

Saturday, Aug. 7

• 5 p.m. — Open pit-roasted chicken dinner

• 6 to 11 p.m. — Bingo

• 5:30 to 6 p.m. — Adult corn eating, cob tossing signups

• 6 p.m. — Adult corn eating, cob tossing contest

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Band: Blue Limestone Project (Classic Rock)

• 8 to 11 p.m. — Band: Burning Diesel (Classic Rock & Oldies)

• 11 p.m. — Raffle drawing

In addition to the listed events, there will be inflatables and games, the Elm Valley Firefighters Food Booth, sweet corn and local community booths.

Due to the East High Street closure Thursday through Saturday, traffic will be diverted to East Taylor Street to North Harrison Street to East High Street.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

